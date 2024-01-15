The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the death of a cancer patient who arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip. She was suffering from a critical condition and an advanced stage of cancer.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences to the patient’s family, praying to the Almighty God to rest the deceased in peace and to inspire her family with patience and solace.

The Ministry indicated that the 35-year-old patient was suffering from several complications, and upon her arrival in the country, she was transferred to a specialized health facility to complete treatment, but her health condition continued to deteriorate until she died.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection emphasized the continuation of providing health care services to all patients and injured who arrived in the country, in accordance with the highest health care standards, noting that their cases range from moderate to critical.