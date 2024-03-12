“Research is one of the fundamental pillars of Astrazeneca and research in oncology is one of the most developed areas. The news we are talking about today is an example of our commitment to improve the prognosis of patients in a factual and concrete way and we are very proud of it.” Thus Paola Morosini, Medical Affairs Head Oncology of AstraZeneca, regarding the commitment of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical multinational in oncology, speaking on the sidelines of the press conference organized today in Milan by AstraZeneca. At the center of the event was the news of Aifa's green light for the reimbursement of durvalumab as first-line therapy for patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma and the treatment of unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer.