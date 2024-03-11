Screening in squares and gyms, nephrologies open from Mantua to Bari, illuminated monuments, including the Royal Palace of Caserta and the Mole Antonelliana: Italy is preparing to celebrate World Kidney Day on 14 March. Just under 5 million Italians live with chronic kidney disease. “In our country the pathology affects approximately 10% of the population, for this reason as the Italian Kidney Foundation (Fir) for years we have been promoting awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging the prevention and early diagnosis of the kidney disease which affects our country, without distinction, men and women after 55 years of age. Intervening in time means avoiding the dialysis to which 65,000 Italians awaiting a transplant are forced.” This was stated to Adnkronos by Massimo Morosetti, president of the Fir in view of World Kidney Day 2024. Slogan of the initiative in Italy, 'A good kidney health for all. Objective: to promote equitable access to care and optimal therapeutic practice.

Over 250 initiatives supported throughout Italy by the Fir and the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin). Among these, 'Open doors in nephrology' stands out. “Numerous Nephrology and/or Dialysis centers of public hospitals and accredited private facilities join the 'Open doors in nephrology' project – explains Morosetti – carrying out free medical examinations, blood pressure measurements, urine and blood (creatinine) tests, free of charge and without reservations. , distributing information materials and inviting those who tested positive for subsequent nephrological checks. The activities are aimed at everyone, from pediatric age onwards.”

Prevention and early diagnosis will also be protagonists in numerous Italian squares with special gazebos. “Doctors and nurses will be available for visits and screening programmes, obviously urine and blood tests will not be carried out”, underlines the president of the Fir who adds: “prevention activities will also be carried out in local reception centres, sports centers , gyms and RSAs. We will involve schools, with information meetings, pharmacies and general practitioners with awareness-raising activities and the distribution of information leaflets dedicated to the central theme of World Kidney Day 2024 and chronic kidney disease which, it must be remembered, in the initial stages it is asymptomatic”.

Starting from appropriate diagnosis and therapy systems “it is possible to prevent the onset of chronic kidney disease and above all to avoid complications, to the benefit of the health of the millions of people who are affected by it – Morosetti remarks – Fortunately today we have pharmacological therapies available which, if applied they avoid dialysis early.”

Preventing kidney disease is possible. Just follow the '8 golden rules' of Fir: 1. Keep active and fit 2. Periodically check blood sugar levels 3. Periodically check blood pressure 4. Follow a healthy and balanced diet 5. Maintain adequate and regular fluid intake 6. Don't smoke 7. Take medications only under strict medical supervision 8. Keep your kidney function under control (azotemia, creatinine, urinalysis), especially if you are a risk subject (obese, smokers, diabetics, hypertensive, sedentary, with hyperglycemia and family history of kidney disease).