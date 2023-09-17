(Adnkronos) – “Prevention is essential for an early diagnosis of many diseases, especially cardiovascular ones. I thank ASL Roma 4 because it is giving so much in this area. It is present with a truck for mammograms and colorectal screening” underlined the President of the Trevignano Romano City Council Chiara Morichelli on the occasion of the first appointment of the second edition of the CardioBreast DragonBoat Festival, in Trevignano Romano.

