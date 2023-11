Dengue continues to spread, the threat of a resurgence of polio remains and cholera still rages in areas of conflict and displacement. All of these diseases have vaccines to prevent them, but they do not reach everyone’s arms. In addition, immunization rates are low due to interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also due to a lack of confidence in this type of drugs.

#Health #vaccines #financing #trust #keys #health #emergencies