It is the ideal breeding ground for the mosquito that transmits dengue to reproduce. Even without the El Niño climatic phenomenon having reached the country, the torrential rains and prolonged hot months have fueled the rise in infections in Peru, to become the most virulent outbreak in the last decade with more than 130,000 infections. and 200 deceased.

