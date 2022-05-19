



05:24 Stock image. The hands of a monkeypox patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during an outbreak in 1997. © BRIAN WJ MAHYB / Reuters

Dozens of cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and Italy, in addition to the United States. This disease is relatively common in Central African countries, but its current spread raises many questions. In addition, this current outbreak sounds alarm bells about the re-emergence and transmission of viruses that jump from animals to humans and are often found in remote natural areas.