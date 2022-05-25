The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments in the epidemiological situation in the country, during which it confirmed that monkeypox disease is self-limited and its transmission from one person to another is considered relatively low, noting that the epidemiological situation in the country is stable, so the briefing will stop periodically, And just make it exceptional.

In detail, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Fatima Al-Attar, confirmed that the UAE has made, for two years and more, unremitting efforts to preserve the health and safety of society, by empowering the health sector, supporting qualified cadres, and providing all necessary medical resources to confront the repercussions of the Covid virus. 19 and the gradual safe exit from it, noting that these efforts from the health sector reflected the state’s image in a positive way, to become a leading model in dealing with challenges affecting the health situation, and the sector also demonstrated its efficiency to face any other challenges with high preparedness and complete readiness.

Al-Attar said: “The overview of the epidemiological situation in the world and the focus on monkeypox requires clarification of the most prominent scientific facts about the scientific and medical concept of the virus and methods of transmission, especially after the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had monitored the first case of monkeypox, which is for a visiting woman coming from outside the country. Currently receiving the necessary medical attention.

She added: “Monkeypox is considered a rare disease of animal origin, endemic to West and Central Africa since the fifties, and there are several cases in which the virus has spread on the African continent and abroad, most of which were limited, and the disease is transmitted from animal to human, through direct contact with blood, body fluids and skin lesions. Or the mucous membranes of the infected animal,” noting that the transmission of the disease from one person to another is considered relatively low, and it is through close contact with respiratory secretions and skin lesions of an infected person or contaminated tools and surfaces.

Al-Attar indicated that the most prominent clinical symptoms and signs related to the monkeypox virus are fever, extreme fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and severe headache along with the rash and usually begins within 1 to 3 days of fever, and the interval between infection and the onset of symptoms is usually from 5 to 21 days. a day.

And she continued: “Take all necessary health measures with the aim of preventing and reducing the risk of infection with any virus disease in order to preserve the health and safety of our society, and therefore we recommend everyone to take and apply all preventive measures to ensure your health and the safety of your loved ones,” noting the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and not exchanging personal tools with others. Avoid contact with anyone who has the rash, and avoid touching any tools belonging to the infected person.

Al-Attar stressed that monkeypox disease is considered self-limiting, with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, and that supportive care and symptomatic treatment is the main way to deal with the disease, stressing that all health authorities in the country are currently studying and evaluating the situation, in order to ensure their readiness and readiness. To counter any new cases that may be detected

She said: “We have witnessed the efficiency and professionalism of all state agencies when dealing with the repercussions of Covid-19, with the aim of enhancing health and safety for all segments of society, so we would like to point out the need to extract health and scientific information from official and reliable sources and avoid spreading or circulating rumors that may lead to any accountability. legal.

For his part, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, confirmed that the UAE has achieved many gains and is still on its right track towards a safe recovery, thanks to the wise vision emanating from our wise leadership, noting that this strategy Proactive, has enhanced the workflow of all national and local agencies, governmental and private, in harmony and harmony to ensure the health and safety of all.

Al-Amiri stressed the importance of adhering to all precautionary measures and reminding the public to wear masks and to apply quarantine in case of infection is still mandatory, in addition to applying physical distancing and continuous sterilization, calling on the public to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures, with the mandatory wearing of masks and the application of quarantine in case of injury.

He pointed to the importance of applying physical distancing, continuous sterilization and other preventive measures that enhance your protection from the virus, pointing to the importance of being self-responsible and taking all preventive measures to preserve the safety of individuals and society, in addition to preserving the gains that the state has achieved and to enhance the continuity of the new normal life.

Al-Amiri announced the suspension of the briefing period, and made it exceptional, according to the indicators related to the epidemiological situation, pointing to the success of the United Arab Emirates through the national campaign for the vaccine to provide vaccines to more than 98% of the total population, which contributed to a decrease in injuries and a significant reduction in deaths. Therefore, based on the current epidemiological situation in the country, the broadcast of the briefing for the UAE government will stop, and it will be exceptional. This is according to indicators and developments related to the epidemiological situation in the country, stressing that all sectors of the country, in coordination and cooperation with all concerned authorities, continue to evaluate and study the epidemiological situation locally and internationally.



