A study published in ‘The Lancet’ shows worrying conclusions: monkeypox, or mpox, has a mortality rate of up to 27% in severely immunosuppressed patients due to HIV. The disease takes on a new face in these people and is “withering”, as described by the scientific team behind the research, which has proposed including mpox as an AIDS-defining disease.
The study It has been carried out in collaboration with various centers, such as institutions in Spain, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
