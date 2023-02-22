





05:53 Microscopic archive image of an mpox infection in a cell, at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility laboratory in Fort Detrick, United States. PA

A study published in ‘The Lancet’ shows worrying conclusions: monkeypox, or mpox, has a mortality rate of up to 27% in severely immunosuppressed patients due to HIV. The disease takes on a new face in these people and is “withering”, as described by the scientific team behind the research, which has proposed including mpox as an AIDS-defining disease.