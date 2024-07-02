“The person with incontinence is mostly a woman: 7 times out of 10 it is a woman” in pre- or “menopause and, obviously, unfortunately uses diapers. This is the identikit that renders very well the typology of the patient or, better, of the patient with incontinence”. This is what Vincenzo Mirone, head of the Communications Office of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU), told Adnkronos on the occasion of the National Day of Urology that is celebrated on July 2, promoted by the SIU and dedicated this year to urinary incontinence.

Unfortunately, “there is shame in talking about it – adds Mirone – while the most important thing is not to ignore the disease”, as highlighted in the Decalogue drawn up by Italian urologists and launched on the National Day of Urology. “The first really important piece of advice, which may seem banal – reiterates the professor – is to recognize that incontinence is a disease that must be treated, like all diseases, for this reason we must not rely on diapers or ignore it. We have very important drugs, absolutely valid for incontinence, but also rehabilitative gymnastics and, in the most extreme cases, even interventions, therefore – concludes Mirone – it is a solvable disease and ignoring it means ‘ruining’ your life”.