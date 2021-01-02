new Delhi: Today, a dry run of the Corona vaccine is going on in all states and union territories. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has given a big statement on the vaccine. In a statement, the Health Minister has said that the corona vaccine will be given to people across the country for free.

As soon as the corona vaccine is free in Delhi, will it be free in all states as well? When asked this question, Dr. Harshvardhan said, ‘The corona vaccine will be free not only in Delhi but in the whole country.

Approval for emergency use of Kovishield

A day earlier, a 10-member committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approved the emergency use of ‘Kovishield’, the Corona vaccine in Oxford. However, approval is yet to be received from the Drug Controller General of India.

The Expert Panel convened a meeting on behalf of the Serum Institute of India (SII) to decide on the Emergency Use Authority sought by ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech for ‘Kovaxine’. Once the committee cleared the way for the vaccine, the application for final approval has been sent to the Indian Drug Controller General (DCGI) VG Somani.

Britain and Argentina have already approved Kovishield. More than five crore doses of the vaccine have already been stored by its manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, Pune. The Health Ministry said that the decision on Bharat Biotech’s covarine is still awaited.

Kovid-19 vaccine imports, exports allowed

The central government has also allowed import and export of Kovid-19 vaccine without any price limit for fast approval and distribution. The Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has relaxed the regulations for import and export of Kovid-19 vaccine through couriers in places where Express Cargo Disposal System (ECCS) is operational.

Import and export of vaccine is permitted without any price limit in respect of Kovid-19. The CBIC said that it is necessary to store and transport the vaccine at a controlled temperature and there are many aspects involved. In such a situation, effective arrangement is necessary for rapid evacuation of the vaccine between the boundaries.

