Home page politics

divide

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The health ministers of the federal states will again discuss their approach to the corona pandemic on Monday.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) will also take part in the video conference, which is under the impression of the spread of the omicron variant and the associated sharp increase in new infections. The chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, Saxony-Anhalt’s department head Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), will then provide information on the results (8 p.m.).

In the run-up to the conference of health ministers, Lauterbach had called on citizens in an interview to test themselves several times a week with a rapid test for the corona virus. He also demanded that three corona vaccinations be prescribed to fulfill the planned vaccination requirement.

ran/pw