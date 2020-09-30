BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has defended the tightening of state restrictions in the corona pandemic agreed by the federal and state governments – for example, the permitted size of parties and fines for false names on guest lists. In view of the increasing number of infections, it is not the time for further major relaxation, said the CDU politician on Tuesday evening in the ZDF “heute-journal”. Socializing, in the catering trade, while traveling and in leisure time, is currently the greatest risk of infection. “The virus is the spoilsport here, not me or us in politics.”

A differentiation of state restrictions according to regions and according to the specific infection situation on site is still useful, said Spahn. Otherwise the acceptance of the population would be lost. He called on citizens to examine their behavior for themselves. Everyone could consider whether now, in the middle of the pandemic, is the time for a bigger family celebration. Freedom does not mean that everyone can do what they want. Everyone is responsible for the people around them. “It won’t work with government coercion alone,” he said.

In view of the persistently high Corona numbers, the federal and state governments are tightening the reins again immediately before the autumn holidays: There is now a threat of a fine of at least 50 euros if restaurant visitors provide incorrect information about themselves in guest lists. “Incorrect personal information is not a trivial offense,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Tuesday after the consultations with the prime ministers of the federal states. If the number of infections increases in counties, there should be local restrictions on the number of participants in private celebrations. The federal and state governments appealed to citizens to be particularly careful now, also because a flu season is looming in autumn and winter./toz/DP/he