BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) considers significantly lower infection numbers than is currently necessary before possible lockdown loosening. “We have to get noticeably below 50 now in order not to let it quickly over 50”, said Spahn on Monday in Berlin. The incidence value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week is considered an important mark. But Spahn said that even with just under 50 in a region, the numbers threatened to go up again quickly.

The federal and state governments had decided that the seven-day incidence should drop to below 50 so that the health authorities can trace the chains of infection again. On Monday morning, the nationwide incidence was 76. On Wednesday, the federal and state governments again discussed the lockdown, which they had extended on January 19 to January 14.

The government is also worried about the more contagious corona variants. By Wednesday there will be no more recent figures than those from Friday on the spread of the mutations, said Spahn. The proportion of variant B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain was now just under six percent according to the data presented on Friday. It had since been detected in 13 of the 16 federal states.

The distribution of the variants in Germany is to be surveyed in the coming weeks every two weeks, as Spahn announced. This happens again in the calendar weeks six, eight and ten.

Not all everyday restrictions could be brought back to the status of October for the period from February 15, according to Spahn. In October the country was still in “lockdown light” when shops were still open but cultural, sports and restaurants were already closed. Schools and kindergartens have also been largely closed since mid-December.

Spahn said that for many children and young people it is about the opportunities that they have later in life. The question of face-to-face teaching for a few weeks “may make a world of difference to some little people”. It is worthy of all honor to look for ways how things can start again “step by step” in schools.

Spahn spoke out in favor of using empty rooms for schooling, if they were available. Test concepts could also help. The government will discuss these issues with the federal states by Wednesday.

For Spahn, the situation in the clinics speaks against a rapid loosening of the lockdown. Despite falling numbers, there are more Covid-19 cases there than in the first wave in spring at the then high.