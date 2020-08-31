According to a newspaper report, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn was spat at on Saturday during an election campaign in Bergisch-Gladbach.

The CDU politician had confirmed this to the “Rheinische Post”, the newspaper reported. Spahn was also insulted when trying to get into conversation with angry opponents of the corona measures. Among other things, the bystanders shouted “bum”, “wanker” and “gay pig” to him. The crowd chanted “get away”.

The police confirmed boos against Spahn on Monday and an insult by a 39-year-old man. However, there is currently no evidence that Spahn was spat on.

A video shows some scenes that took place around the appearance of Jens Spahn.

The minister told the newspaper that a conversation should be sought with those who were dissatisfied with the corona policy. Discussions were part of democracy. “They only work if both sides are willing to listen. But when there is screaming, spitting and bullying, it just doesn’t work.”

“Discussing with one another, that’s democracy. It is not yelling and insulting,” tweeted Spahn on Monday. . “A small group may be loud. The vast majority of citizens stick together despite some hardships in the crisis and help out.”

The newspaper “Express” reported that Spahn was in the district town in North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday to support his party friend Christian Buchen in the election campaign for the mayor’s office.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sharply criticized the verbal attacks and spitting attacks on his cabinet colleague.

“The way Jens Spahn is yelled at and spat at is unspeakable. Anyone who claims to demonstrate for freedom should also give others the freedom to explain themselves,” wrote the SPD politician on Twitter. “It doesn’t work like that. Democrats fight with arguments, not with insults.” (Reuters)