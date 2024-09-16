September 16, 2024 | 14.05
“We strongly believe that digitalization can improve our National Health Service and that it can make health a more accessible asset for everyone. In this sense, it is a tool for greater equity in care. We are investing heavily in this and I am sure that we will have positive results for everyone’s health.” This was stated by Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health, at the conference organized by Fism, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies dedicated to the evolution of health triggered by digitalization and artificial intelligence, at the Ministry of Health.
