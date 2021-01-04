Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has made a big claim amid the Congress allegations about the Corona vaccine of Bharat Biotech. He said that covicin is likely to be far more effective against new strains of corona virus found in Britain. The Health Minister also asked opposition parties not to question the procedure for approving the vaccine.Dr. Harshvardhan said that giving political color to such important issue is disrespectful for anyone. In a tweet tagging Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Harsh Vardhan said, “Do not question the credibility of the well-supported science-backed protocol to approve Kovid-19 vaccines.” Wake up and feel that you are just insulting yourself.

Said – is also effective against Corona’s new variant

He further wrote that new variants such as N501Y (a type found in Britain) of covaxin and more likely to work against any other forms of the virus that may be encountered later because it contains genes derived from genes other than spike proteins Are epitopes. Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Congress raised questions on the vaccine

Some Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday expressed grave concern over the approval given to Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine for limited use. He said that this work has been done in a hurry and can prove to be dangerous.

ICMR also reiterated Health Minister’s statement

ICMR Director-General Balaram Bhargava also said that covaxine also has the potential to target a new type of virus found in Britain, which was a major basis for the vaccine’s approval. However, he stated that no clear data are yet available regarding the vaccine’s efficacy.

People do not have seroconversion after vaccination

Harsh Vardhan also tried to allay other apprehensions related to the Bharat Biotech vaccine by stating that seroconversion was not found in those who were vaccinated in the second phase and in the first phase of clinical trials of covicin. Seroconversion is the process of changing the level of viral infection when antibodies to the virus are present in the blood.