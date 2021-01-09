Health Minister Jens Spahn has again rejected reports that he is exploring his chances as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. The “Welt am Sonntag” said Spahn on the questionwhether he will run as a candidate for chancellor: “No, I will run as deputy chairman of the CDU.”

Before the CDU party congress, he spoke to many in the CDU. He promotes Armin Laschet as party leader and him as a team. “And of course there are also topics that are discussed in the party and the public. The question of who will lead the Union in the next election is one of them. I did not raise this discussion. That will be a decision that the CDU and CSU will discuss together. The party leaders play the leading role in this, ”emphasized Spahn.

The “Bild” newspaper and the news magazine “Spiegel” reported Minister of Health SpahnLaschet, who has been supporting Laschet since February and, if Laschet is elected chairman, will become party vice-president, has sounded out his chances for his own candidate for chancellor. Spahn had explained that this was not true.

The decision on the new CDU boss is to be made on January 16 at the online party conference of 1001 delegates. For the successor of party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer are running alongside Laschet ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz and the foreign politician Norbert Röttgen.