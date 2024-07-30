Murashko: 22 victims of train crash near Volgograd are being treated in hospitals

As a result of the derailment of the Kazan-Adler passenger train near Volgograd, 22 people are in hospitals. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, he is quoted by TASS.

According to him, eight children are among the injured. The condition of three of the injured passengers is assessed as serious.

The regional Ministry of Health and the Volgograd Region operational headquarters previously reported that 52 people were injured in the accident involving a passenger train traveling to the south of Russia. According to them, 21 people are receiving medical care in hospitals, 10 of whom are children.