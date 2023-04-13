BHealth Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has defended the planned partial legalization of cannabis against criticism. “We have had no success with the current ban policy,” said Lauterbach on Wednesday the ARD “Tagesthemen”. The minister was convinced that the black market would “reduce very sharply or even collapse” as a result of the plans.

Lauterbach had previously presented the cornerstones of the new government initiative together with Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens). Accordingly, the possession of 25 grams of cannabis for personal use should remain unpunished in the future. The plans envisage a state-controlled levy via associations and private cultivation of up to three plants. In a second step, sales via licensed specialist shops are to be tested in model regions.

misunderstanding from the Union

The announced legalization provoked sharp criticism from the Union. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) criticized a “wrong way”. CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja saw insufficient child and youth protection. “We therefore reject the proposals now submitted for the release of the cannabis drug,” he told the editorial network Germany.

Lauterbach admitted on ARD that selling cannabis to under-25s was problematic. But he sees “that the previous strategy has not worked”. Instead, the situation is “getting worse”. In addition, the minister announced prevention programs for children and young people that should provide information about the dangers of consumption.

The example of the Netherlands, where the possession, consumption and sale of up to five grams of cannabis in “coffee shops” has been permitted since 1976, is rather a deterrent, Lauterbach said. “We don’t want to offer a new opportunity to smoke weed together,” emphasized the SPD politician. Because of the small amount allowed, there will be no tourism. According to Özdemir, the draft law for consumption liberalization and cannabis clubs is to be presented in April.