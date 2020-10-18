Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 74 lakh people have been infected with Corona virus in India and more than 1 lakh 12 thousand have lost their lives. Scientists are also working day and night in the country regarding Coronavirus Vaccine. It is expected that the Corona Vaccine will develop in the country at the end of the year or early next year. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harshwardhan said that no intranasal vaccine trial is going on in India yet, although Serum Institute in collaboration with the American biotech company Codagenix Inc for the elimination of SARS-CoV-2 CDX-005 has started vaccine manufacturing.Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in his weekly program Sunday Samvad on Sunday that the CDX-005 vaccine will be an intranasal vaccine, which has been animal tested. Now the company will start trial of the first phase of this vaccine in the UK by the end of this year. Harshvardhan said that Kodagenics will start its human trial process in the UK itself. At the same time, Serum Institute of India will be responsible for clinical trials in India of this vaccine.

Bharat Biotech also in the race

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that Bharat Biotech has tied up with the Washington School of Medicine regarding the intranasal vaccine. Whose trial, production and marketing will be responsible for Bharat Biotech. The first phase of this trial will be conducted at St. Louis University Vaccine and Treatment and Evolution Trial Unit. After which Bharat Biotech will take up the clinical trial in the country after getting approval of the Registry based on its receipts.