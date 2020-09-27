new Delhi: There is no herd immunity in India, it will take time now. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, while speaking to the people during the program named ‘Sunday Dialogue’, said that according to the indications that are coming soon from the second sero survey of ICMR, herd immunity has not yet developed in the country.

Herd immunity means mass immunity. When the patient recovers after an infection, then his body becomes immune to fight the virus, which is called immunity. It is also called antibody. When these infections occur in a large population and people get cured, then they will become immune to them and the risk of spreading the infection is reduced, it is called herd immunity. If this happens, the risk of infection will be greatly reduced.

In May this year, ICMR released the first CERO survey report in which the nationwide prevalence of Corona was found to be only 0.73%. Before the report of this second sero survey, the country’s Health Minister himself has given a big statement. Therefore, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, he said, “An epidemic can be fought only when the government and society work together in harmony”.

Apart from this, he gave information ICMR is collecting research and information about re-infection. However, he said that such cases are not much. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘ICMR is actively exploring and researching the news of infection again. Although at present the number of cases of infection is negligible, the government is aware of the importance of this subject.

At the same time, Corona Post is also investigating Kovid Trouble. Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that ‘about the evidence coming out that the corona affects not only the lungs, but also other organs especially the cordovascular and the kidneys. The Union Minister said that the Health Ministry has constituted committees of experts to investigate these effects of Kovid-19. ICMR is also studying this subject.

Regarding the widespread use of Investigative Therapy like Remedisvir and Plasma Therapy, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the Government has regularly issued several consultations regarding their rational use. Private hospitals have been advised against the regular use of investigative therapy.