The country is eagerly waiting for the Corona vaccine. Meanwhile, the first ‘Made in India’ vaccine ‘Nemosil’ has arrived to save children from pneumonia. This vaccine has been created by the Serum Institute of India and was launched by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan during a program today.Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Pune, also gave this information through his Twitter handle. He tweeted, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, thanks for launching the first ‘Made in India’ vaccine Nimosil created by Serum Institute to protect children from pneumonia.

Vaccine can protect children from severe corona symptoms

A statement from the Serum Institute stated that pneumonia is one of the more serious symptoms of Kovid-19. This vaccine will play an important role in preventing pneumonia in children. Since the vaccine currently being developed for Kovid-19 is not for children. This indigenous vaccine vaccine can protect children from severe corona symptoms.

Covaxin in Varanasi: vaccine to arrive in second week of January, 12,700 vaccine to be vaccinated in first phase

Big achievement for public healthcare

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched this vaccine during a program. He said he said that this is a big achievement for the public healthcare of the country. This affordable and high-quality vaccine will protect children from pneumonia disease.

World’s panic due to Corona’s new strain, claims of Oxford AstraZeneca – Our vaccine works against it too