new Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that early next year, India is expected to get the corona virus vaccine from more than one source and the government is preparing a distribution strategy for immunization of people across the country.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “We hope that the vaccine should be available from more than one source in the country early next year.”

“We are preparing a strategy for the planned distribution of the vaccine in the country,” Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet after presiding over the 21st meeting of the High Level Group of Ministers (GOM) on Corona virus via video-conference.

Earlier, Harshvardhan had said that the corona vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021. He also said that the Center is estimated to receive and use 40-50 million doses of Kovid-19 vaccine.

Corona maintains momentum in Delhi

Even in Delhi, the capital of the country, the speed of the corona virus is not taking its name. During the 24 hours on Tuesday, 3,036 new corona infections were confirmed in Delhi. With this, 45 people lost their lives from Corona during this period.

According to Health Bulletin of Delhi Government, 2036 people recovered from Corona during 24 hours on Tuesday. Now the total number of infections in the state has reached 3,14,224. Of these, 5854 people have lost their lives due to Corona. So far, 2,86,880 people have recovered from Corona in Delhi. At present, there are 21,490 active cases in the state.