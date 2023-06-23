Home page politics

Markus Lanz asks Karl Lauterbach about the benefits of his hospital reform. The Minister of Health promises a lot – and sends a clear message.

Hamburg – The journalist Cordula Tutt recently vehemently criticized Health Minister Karl Lauterbach for misconduct in health policy. With “Markus Lanz” she renewed this criticism. “We have too many hospital beds, we have too many operations,” says the editor of “WirtschaftsWoche”. In her eyes, Lauterbach has already alienated some of his fellow campaigners with his planned hospital reform.

“What does that mean?” Lanz then wants to know. Tutt claims that Lauterbach has no “common denominator” with the federal states – for example when it comes to hospital closures.

Lauterbach at Markus Lanz: hospital reform “overdue for 15 years”

“How many hospitals do you want to close?” Lanz then turns directly to Lauterbach. The SPD politician replies soothingly: “I don’t want to close anything at all.” Without changing the existing system, however, the much-cited hospital deaths would certainly occur. “This reform is 15 years overdue,” is Lauterbach’s verdict. He also adds that the work with the countries is going well.

However, Lauterbach has concrete measures to reduce costs ready on request. This reduces unnecessary operations, which are only due to the flat rate per case anyway. In addition, cancer patients should only be treated in centers that have the necessary know-how. This would not only save money, but also save many people.

Tutt, these steps don’t go far enough. She refers to the Danes, where doctors immediately receive the medical history of their patients by means of an electronic health card. In Denmark, therefore, only three percent of the sick die in the hospitals, while here it is eight percent. Because of this discrepancy, according to Lauterbach, the initiated reform is needed, which is “15 years overdue”.

“Markus Lanz”: Journalist fears undersupply in the country

Lauterbach goes on to say that he wants to monitor and regulate the 1,719 hospitals in Germany more closely. For example, facilities that performed bad surgeries stopped receiving funding from the state.

Patients should also be able to view the ratings publicly in order to ensure better care. The Minister of Health wants to support the “common people” who have not had the opportunity to obtain sufficient information about their treatment options. Markus Lanz is nevertheless critical of the public denunciation. Lauterbach counters that the good hospitals will benefit from this.

Tutt, on the other hand, sees the nationwide supply in danger because smaller houses have even more problems if their funds are cut. On the other hand, there are no alternatives in the country as soon as the local hospitals close.

Lauterbach then emphasizes again that he does not want to close any clinics. However, less support forces the institutions to give up, Lanz and Tutt counter. When asked, Lauterbach finally concedes that the performance principle is maximized. In his opinion, this is already happening at the moment anyway. After all, his reform aims to improve the quality of treatments.

Karl Lauterbach promises the introduction of the digital medical record

Markus Lanz then focuses on the emotional side of the hospital discussion. The talk show host imagines how people would miss their local clinics. Cordula Tutt, in turn, takes the economists on board and adds that with the facilities, an important employer in the regions would be lost.

The Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) comments on “Markus Lanz” on the hospital reform, his announcement of a heat protection plan and on the supply of medicines. © Cornelia Lehmann/ZDF

Lauterbach insists that numerous hospitals would have to close anyway without his reform. That is why he is so courageously committed to this transformation. The doctor also announces a digital revolution in healthcare. He promises that by 2025, 80 percent of Germans will have electronic health records. This leads to stronger networking in the healthcare sector.

Lanz immediately asks what changes the digital patient file would bring with it. Lauterbach outlines the process as follows: With the consent of the patient, the doctor can retrieve and feed in electronic findings in the future. As a result, the patient receives faster and better care.

With these big changes, the “little people” in the country, quoted by Lauterbach, would become too strange in Lanz’ estimation. The Minister does not share this view. For him, the “little people” benefit the most from the reform, because the local hospitals no longer perform surgeries for which they simply lack the trained staff. The patients therefore received improved care in the larger clinics, to which they are ultimately referred.

“Markus Lanz”: Expert gives reasons for drug shortages

When it comes to supply, Lanz talks about the current shortage of medicines. Roland Seifert explains that this problem has existed for a long time. As the pharmacologist reports, the production of the drugs has been centralized in India and China in the past. Modified processes finally meant that large quantities could be produced cheaply.

However, one disadvantage went unnoticed at first. “Carcinogenic substances are often produced as by-products, so that these products can no longer be sold,” says Seifert, citing one of the reasons for the current drug shortage. In addition, everyday medicine – in contrast to cancer preparations – is no longer profitable. For this reason, according to Seifert, the manufacturers focus too much on these products, which are of no use to the general public.

The expert therefore praises Lauterbach’s law for combating supply bottlenecks. He also advocates a canon of around 300 drugs that can treat most diseases.

“But where are they then produced?” Lanz asks. “Of course, they should all be produced in Germany and the EU,” replied Seifert. “We would just have to be willing to invest a little more for it.”

Lauterbach also wants to use its new law to bring production back to Europe. He also no longer wanted to be “fooled” by the industry. So it cannot be that discounts are given without delivering afterwards. Especially since deliveries abroad are easy. “I’m just not ready to take part,” says Lauterbach, who describes himself as a “lobby fright”.

Fire ecologist warns of water shortages at “Markus Lanz”.

Another important concern of Karl Lauterbach is the heat plan. The social democrat shows that between 4,000 and 6,000 people die in summer because of the high temperatures.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on June 22nd

Karl Lauterbach Health Minister (SPD)

Health Minister (SPD) Cordula Tutt journalist (“Wirtschaftswoche”)

journalist (“Wirtschaftswoche”) Roland Seifert pharmacologist

pharmacologist Johann Georg Goldammerfire ecologist

Johann Georg Goldammer adds that increasing air pollution marks an equally big problem. Forest fires, for example, would increase sharply as a result of climate change. For example, the fire ecologist rejects the term “forest fire season” because it now burns all year round.

According to Goldammer, a vicious circle has also developed: forest fires leave burnt dead wood behind. This charred biomass then amplifies future fires in the affected areas.

Lanz asks his guest how we can adequately fight the fires in the future. Especially since water is becoming increasingly scarce. “Water is becoming an increasingly scarce commodity here,” admitted Goldammer. Forests should therefore be made more resilient to fire. On top of that, more professional fire brigades are needed. The volunteers are too often overwhelmed with the situation.

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the show

There is immense potential for improvement in healthcare. Some of the group doubted that the reform initiated by Karl Lauterbach would bring the hoped-for success. The fear of dying in hospital is too great. Nevertheless, such reforms are overdue, as the current shortage of medicines shows. (Kevin Richau)