Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has retaliated on questions raised by the Congress on the approval of the Emergency Use of Bharat Biotech Vaccine ‘Kovacine’ for Corona vaccine in India. The Health Minister has said that politicizing an important issue in this way is outrageous. The health minister, in a tweet on Sunday evening, tagged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the attempt to refute the science-backed protocol to approve the corona virus vaccines Do it The Health Minister wrote in the end and get up and realize that you are only defaming yourself.

Let me tell you that senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor criticized the approval of Kovaxin and said that it is premature and dangerous. Tharoor tweeted, ‘Kovaxin has not been tested for Phase III yet. Approval is given ahead of time and can be dangerous. Dr. Harshvardhan should clarify on this. It should be avoided until complete testing.

Disgraceful for anyone to politicise such a critical issue. Sh @ShashiTharoor, Sh @yadavakhilesh & Sh @Jairam_Ramesh don’t try to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving # COVID19vaccines Wake up & realize you are only discrediting yourselves! – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

At the same time, another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also expressed concern. He asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to explain why internationally accepted protocols on Phase III trials are being revised. He said on Twitter, India Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is surprising that internationally accepted protocols related to third-stage testing are being revised for covicin. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should clarify.

Apart from this, the head of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has said that I will not get the corona vaccine of BJP. I do not trust their vaccine. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Akhilesh called the Indian government’s Corona vaccine a BJP vaccine. He said that when our government comes, the corona vaccine will be provided to the public for free.