new DelhiUnion Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday hoped that by Diwali we will be able to bring the Kovid-19 epidemic to a great extent under control. Harshvardhan said, ‘… hopefully in the next few months, we will probably control the spread of corona virus infection to a great extent by Diwali.’ In the ‘Nation First’ web seminar organized by Anantkumar Foundation, the Union Minister said that Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr. C.N. Experts like Manjunatha will probably agree that after some time it will remain a local problem just like other viruses in the past. He said, ‘But the virus has taught us a lot, it has taught us that something new will happen now, which will be normal and we all have to be more careful and alert about our lifestyle….’ Harshvardhan also hoped to develop the corona virus vaccine by the end of this year. It is noteworthy that where more than 60 thousand people have died due to this epidemic in India, more than 35 lakh corona virus positive cases have been found.