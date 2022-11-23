





05:49 Miniature brain-like 3D models, called organoids, at 12 weeks in culture. © Courtesy of Dr. Ming-Fen Ho.

They are organoids created by a group of Mayo Clinic researchers in a painstaking, year-long process. They recreate the prefrontal cortex of three patients with opioid addiction and, thanks to them, they have been able to elucidate at the cellular level how they react to one of the most widely used opioids, as well as one of its treatments. The main find? Opioids trigger a reaction from the immune system. This hitherto unexplored “molecular pathway” could open the door to new treatments.