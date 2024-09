Health|When the retina comes off, you have to get treatment within a day, because your vision is at risk.

When the retina detaches, the field of vision starts to be shadowed by a gray curtain moving from some direction, which disturbs vision.

Fresh MEP Mika Aaltola (kok) said on Instagram that he was hospitalized detachment of the retina of the eye because of. Aaltola’s eye has been operated on, and based on the Instagram update, her eyesight remains intact. Still sounds awesome.

What exactly is the issue with retinal detachment?