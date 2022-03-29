For the first time, we know that not only are we ingesting the tiny plastic particles that are littering all around us, but that they are also in our bloodstream. However, it is difficult to assess to what extent it may be harmful to human health. We spoke to Heather Leslie, chemical analyst and author of the study that made the finding, about the implications of the presence of microplastics in blood.

