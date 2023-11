“The integrated approach, which today is defined with the term one health, is a concept that must now be part of all of us. One health means that the defense of man is closely linked to the defense of the environment and animal health. Everyone has their role within this system.” The President of the ANMVI, Marco Melosi, said this on the sidelines of the second meeting of ‘Active Principles’ held at the Palazzo Santa Chiara in Rome.