We are what we eat: a philosophical aphorism, but also a scientific truth that can be literally experienced ‘on the skin’. This is suggested by a German study conducted on 60 people with mild to moderate acne, which showed that “following a Mediterranean diet and taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements led to significant reductions in inflammatory and non-inflammatory skin lesions, as well as improved skin quality”. The research is published in the ‘Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology’.

Specifically, the study indicates that “at the start of the study, 98.3% of participants were deficient in omega-3 fatty acids.” But “in those who achieved target levels of omega-3” during the observation period, “acne severity decreased significantly.”

“Lifestyle interventions, including dietary recommendations, should not be seen as an adjunct to prescription medications, but rather as a valuable addition to any modern acne treatment plan,” says corresponding author Anne Guertler of Ludwig Maximilian University Munich. “Future studies should build on the foundations laid by our current results,” she advises, calling for a “randomized, placebo-controlled trial design to improve dietary recommendations for acne patients.”