Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP, is the guest of “8h30 franceinfo”, Monday October 5, 2020. Sanitary measures, vacations for caregivers, deprogramming of care … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Sahlia Brakhlia .

“The only way to avoid” that the Covid-19 is circulating, it is “to limit social interactions”, says Martin Hirsch, while bars and cafes must close for at least two weeks in Paris and in the inner suburbs. AP-HP general manager praises the work “damn hard” public authorities who must announce new restrictions.

Unfortunately, you will have to get used to the rules evolving, because knowledge evolves, because techniques can evolve to protect yourself. Martin hirsch on franceinfo

Among the places “where we are most often face to face” according to the general manager of the AP-HP, there are more bars than restaurants for simple reasons: “you just have to go to a place where there is a beer dispenser, where people are rushing, facing each other, to fill their glass. At the fourth glass, if you find social distancing, I offer you a Euro.”

“Our operating theaters are now fully operational which could have taken place in March, April, May or June”, says Martin Hirsch, Managing Director of AP-HP. Unlike spring, at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic, “we don’t program much today”, But “the risk is to have to deprogram a lot”, warns Martin Hirsch, urging patients not to postpone their medical appointments on their own.

“For a while, the number of patients in intensive care, who were ventilated, tubed, were less numerous than what we saw in the spring (…). Today, we have crossed the threshold where more than half of the hospitalized patients are ventilated, tubed “, specifies the head of Parisian public hospitals.



“We want some [personnels de l’hôpital] can forgo their vacation “, says AP-HP Managing Director Martin Hirsch. “We do not tell them not authoritatively”, he said, specifying that childcare assistance measures are offered, including at home.

“We asked the government, and the response is positive, that the days that we give up are properly compensated so that there is not a financial sacrifice, but rather an incentive and that this effort is recognized”, thanks to a system “both overtime and redemption of days”, details Martin Hirsch.

While the flu should appear in France in the coming weeks, “today there is no obligation” get the flu shot while working in the hospital, even if there is “an extremely strong “, recalls the director general of the AP-HP, Martin Hirsch. “I am sure that professionals will be aware of the value of vaccination, but that does not go without saying”, he warns.

“I think that easy, demagogic speeches, instilling doubt, carry with everyone. Anti-vaccines have really done a lot of harm to public health, including in the hospital”, regrets Martin Hirsch. “Indeed, the one who sells a vaccine does it with an economic model, but from there to say that the decisions to vaccinate would be taken on bases influenced by ‘Big Pharma’, that is not true for us”, he argues.

