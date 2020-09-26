The Prime Minister accepts with seriousness the new restrictions imposed to fight against the health crisis. “If we don’t act, we could end up in a situation similar to the one we experienced in the spring“, he declared Thursday, September 24 on the set of France 2 . Shock measures that the scientific council called for 15 days ago: “The government will be forced to make a number of tough decisions“.



“Our strategy does not vary, to fight against the virus by avoiding having to put our social, cultural and economic life on hold.“, declared the Prime Minister, on September 11th. At the time, the government did not want to nip the economic recovery in the bud. On the opposition side, we point out the inconsistencies in this management. “Order, against order, disorder, explains Alexis Corbiere deputy BIA, I believe that one of the victims of covid is the confidence of each of us in the management of things“.

