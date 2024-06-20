“We need to find a common thread to optimize medical services” and transfer this know-how of the 4 best regions at national level” involved in the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, “with highly advanced systems” also” to the other regions which will all participate in the success of the game” and will benefit from it over time. This was said by Giuseppe Massazza, chief medical officer of Milano-Cortina 2026, speaking on the first day of the 51st National Congress of Sirm, the Italian Society of Interventional Medical Radiology underway at Mico in Milan, during a meeting with the press for the presentation of the launch of the collaboration project between SIRM and CONI which will lead to an operational cooperation framework agreement in view of the Winter Olympics which provides for the support of diagnostic imaging activities (X-rays, ultrasounds, etc.) in favor of Olympic athletes through the activation of a collaboration between the scientific society and CONI to promote the training and preparation of doctors in dealing with sports injuries.