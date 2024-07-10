“Periodontitis is a chronic non-communicable disease and affects approximately 50% of Italians in its more moderate forms and at least one in ten Italians in its more severe forms. As a chronic non-communicable disease, “periodontitis is a disease supported by dysbiosis, therefore by an alteration of the microorganisms at the level of the periodontium, however this dysbiosis, which is a necessary condition, is not sufficient to cause the disease to develop. This means that there are local risk factors – cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and behavioral factors such as smoking, diet and incorrect lifestyles – that modify the progression of the disease”. This is how Silvia Masiero, secretary of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (Sidp), explains the pathology of the oral cavity to Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of the National Day.