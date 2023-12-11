“Regarding the challenge of the territory in the One Health approach, Abruzzo is well ahead: we have a zooprophylactic institute based in Teramo, which is developing a research center dedicated to this topic”. Marco Marsilio, president of the Abruzzo Regional Council, said this on the occasion of the event “The healthcare of the future. An indivisible good from North to South”, promoted by Inrete, with the patronage of the Ministry of Health. The meeting saw illustrious representatives of the Government, Universities, Associations, Institutions and Clinicians discuss.