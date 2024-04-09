“The role of associations is fundamental because they have the ability to spread general socio-cultural culture towards cancer patients”. This was stated by Marcella Marletta, member of the Favo Executive Committee – Italian Federation of voluntary oncology associations, on the sidelines of the event “Vaccination protection in fragile and at-risk patients. Focus on cancer patients” which took place in Rome.
