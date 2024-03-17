Health | Marko Viitanen lost 30 kilos in a year with the help of the medicine

Marko Viitanen, who lives near Masku, has lost 30 kilos during the year with the help of the medicine. Now the condition is increasing rapidly. I have a Remu dog as my running buddy.

Marko Viitanen had failed in his attempts to lose weight until his doctor suggested him a drug that mimics intestinal hormones. Viitanen describes the effect of the drug as shocking.

Marko from Viita could be called a weight loss specialist.

The 55-year-old masculine telecommunications engineer and music enthusiast has more or less lost weight his entire adult life.

“All kinds of diets have been tried over the years. Thanks to some, the weight has dropped a few kilos,” says Viitanen.