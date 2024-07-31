“We are very grateful to Minister Schillaci for his words and satisfied that he has accepted our observations, recognizing that laboratory medicine must maintain high-level standards and quality requirements”. This is how Luca Marino, vice-president of Unindustria, health section, comments on the interview with the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in ‘La Stampa’.

“About 70% of diagnostic decisions are based on laboratory data – continues Marino – therefore the ministry cannot allow similar decisions to be made on reports that do not meet the gold standards of the sector. We are very happy to read these words from Minister Schillaci and we are confident that all this will lead to regulating the sector in an adequate manner and always in the interest of the health of the citizen”, he concludes.