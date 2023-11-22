(Adnkronos) – “We never talk about men and how difficult it is for them to be close to their women, who face cancer without giving up. Family is important, it is the best medicine.” Carolina Marconi, ambassador of #afiancodelcoraggio, said this on the sidelines of the awards ceremony of the sixth edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the literary prize promoted by Roche which gives voice to stories of illness told from the perspective of male caregivers.

