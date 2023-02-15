This Ebola-like disease has already caused nine deaths in Equatorial Guinea. Its mortality rate can range from 24% to 88%, depending on the public response to control the outbreak. For now, the authorities of both countries claimed to be tracing the contacts of the infected people. The World Health Organization confirmed another contagion in Gabon.
