Health Many women observe their breasts in vain – Experts tell what changes in breasts are a sign of danger

Can the shape or size of the breasts be affected? Should my breasts be examined or not? We asked experts to share the most interesting facts about breasts.

Boob, hinkit, tisut, boobsit. Beloved breasts have many names, but what do we really know about them?

If we could peek inside the chest, the sight would be remotely reminiscent of a monkey bread tree: the milk ducts from the nipples lead to about twenty separate mammary glands, inside which the ducts branch into even smaller parts, glandular vesicles.