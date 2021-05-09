Health Many people’s noses start to leak every time they run – Your doctor will tell you what the cause is and what can be done about it

Despite its prevalence, vasomotor rhinitis is still a mystery to medicine.
Wet! You’re leaving for a jog, and immediately the dams open. The nose starts to leak in full force and you find once again that the handkerchiefs stayed home.
It is probably a vasomotor rhinitis that many suffer unknowingly from.
Vasomotor rhinitis is not a term for most, but its symptoms are recognized by many. In it, runny or blocked nose is caused by an external stimulus.
