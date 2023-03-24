Health | Many people wonder about the lump in the neck – Experts tell the truth about someness

In recent years, the media has talked about so-called someniska, i.e. neck pain, which is believed to be related to excessive browsing on the phone. However, many of us live in everyday life where there are many other reasons for the occurrence of neck problems.

When palpating the folds of the neck and neck, almost everyone feels a small lump in the neck. Many people have woken up to consider whether the bump could be a problem called a midwife’s lump and some neck. Regardless of the cause, there is often the same treatment for neck pain.

Confess your neck: do you notice a bump at the junction of the neck and the neck?

In recent years, many people have woken up to think about whether the bump felt at the junction of the neck and the neck is just a nuchal fold or is it a so-called hostess lump.

In layman’s terms, a bump is called a bump that develops in the neck at the point where the cervical and thoracic spine join each other.