Health | Many people try to get rid of post-holiday swelling with the wrong techniques – The doctor advises what really makes you feel better

Puff and tighten. As if the leather had become too small for the body. The relaxed weeks with barbecue food and refreshments are behind us, and now you can feel it in your body as well. What help?

The most swelling ingredient in summer treats is salt. The sodium it contains binds to itself liquid, which accumulates in the tissues, increasing their volume. Swelling can be seen most easily on the face and felt on the waist, but the body swells fairly evenly throughout.