Health Many office workers suffer from constant headaches, but there is an easy treatment for the ailment – Do these five movements when your head hurts

The tension headache squeezes the temples and worsens towards evening. Pick up five moves from this story to prevent and treat it.

Afternoon towards the hoop begins to squeeze the head: the pain freezes the temples, forehead, scalp and occiput.

Tension headaches are a familiar ailment, especially for the terminal worker. It feels like a beanie is literally tightening your head, describes an OMT physiotherapist Nina Saarikivi Into Health. She specializes in the study and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.