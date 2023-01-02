Health | Many fear that giving birth will take away the ability to enjoy sex – The fear is pointless

A man’s life is lengthened by every child he has. For a woman, a long life is predicted rather by the fact that fertility is preserved for a long time, i.e. the menopause starts late.

Having a child is a revolution for a woman’s body, and some of the changes are long-term. For example, the brain changes when you have a child. But how does motherhood affect weight, sleep, the ability to enjoy sex or even life span?

To be a mother coming in affects a woman’s health in many ways. There is little talk about the topic, even though there is a lot of researched information about it. The idea might be that women don’t need information, because the decision to have a child is more influenced by other things.