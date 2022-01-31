Health Many bowel diseases can be revealed first by mouth – These signs tell you it’s time to see a doctor

Surprisingly many diseases of the body can appear in the mouth. Experts tell you which nine things to look out for so that your mouth and whole body can do well.

There is no mouth a separate part of the rest of the body, but connected to different organs in the body in many ways. For example, bacteria in the mouth can spread to other parts of the body through the bloodstream.

Conversely, the same means that sometimes other diseases of the body are reflected in the health of the mouth and teeth.