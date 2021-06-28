Health Many always make the same mistake when going on holiday – Here are the ten commandments of a holidaymaker that really make work things disappear from your mind

Stressful feelings and mind-spinning work matters follow many on vacation. With these tips, you can get rid of overshoot and successfully move work worries aside.

Summer vacation teasing already.

However, when you finally get on holiday after another hard year of the corona, it can be hard to relax and forget about work.

“When the squeezing grip eases, stress symptoms such as fatigue and exhaustion can fall on top. Some even tend to get sick at the beginning of the holiday, ”says Doctor of Psychology and Occupational Health Psychologist Mona Moisala About Heltti Oy.

If the pre-holiday work schedule has been stressful, the work tasks are easily memorized. Sleep can be intermittent and even during the day you may be startled to wonder if something important work was not done before shutting down the machine.

The reason for this is how our nervous system works. One cannot move from a hectic state to a calmed and relaxed state with the click of a finger.

“If you try to get the world ready just before the holidays, recovering from stress on the holidays is delayed,” says the docent of occupational health psychology Kirsi Ahola About the Institute of Occupational Health.

HS asked Mona Moisala, occupational health psychologist, Kirsi Ahola, director and docent of occupational health psychology, neuropsychology specialist psychologist Nina Uusitaloa and a professor at the University of Helsinki Minna from Huotila to draw up 10 Commandments to Calm Down on Vacation to Make It Easier to Land in a Relaxed Vacation:

1. Anticipate the start of your vacation

Just think already returning from vacation in advance.

Before you go on holiday, it is a good idea to list your work in progress and make some plan to implement them in the post-holiday period.

Help with this can be sought from your supervisor.

Kirsi Ahola, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, thinks it would be good to make a list with the supervisor of the jobs that need to be taken care of before the holidays and those that can wait.

Mona Moisalan according to him, it is not realistic to expect to instantly break out into a wonderful and relaxed holiday atmosphere if you have previously toasted to the full working hours of the last working day.

“You have to be flexible at either end. Either you try to reduce stress before the holiday or you have to accept that the holiday starts with stress, ”says Moisala.

The best option for recovery would be to reduce stress levels during the pre-holiday work week or even the last working day. This often requires admitting that not everything can be completed before the holiday, even if you want to.

2. Celebrate the holiday

school year the ending involves certain rituals: the sharing of testimonies, certain songs, and a celebration.

“If a work year ends in the same way as any work day, there are no clear clues to the mind and brain that there is now some significant change here,” Moisala says.

He suggests, for example, a picnic or a small moment of schooling with co-workers for the last week of work. At the same time, you and your colleagues can briefly review how the past working year has gone.

“Of course, you can only list for yourself what you have been happy with and where you have succeeded,” says Moisala.

The most important thing would be to remember the positive things about the work, not the ones that have stressed the most. It’s not good to stay on vacation thinking about what’s been left out or what things have been left undone.

3. Keep a diary of worries

Business, which come to mind during the first days of the holiday, you should write on paper. Then you don’t have to try to keep them in mind, says Nina Uusitalo, a specialist psychologist in neuropsychology.

The same is recommended by Moisala. He says pen and paper are a magical way to let things go.

If you’ve been telecommuting all spring, clean up your workplace so your mind doesn’t return to work while on vacation.

4. Clean things out of work

During teleworking the workplace of many expert workers has moved home.

It should be cleaned and, according to experts, also redecorated if possible. Could a new green plant be put on the workstation or the curtains in the room changed? At the very least, keep your work computer and any stacks of paper out of sight.

According to Moisala, the brain easily connects work matters to concrete objects. Work may pop into our minds when we wear the same clothes as on telecommuting days or drink coffee from the same cup as when we work. Therefore, you should upgrade your routines to vacation mode.

5. Change the landscape

Loman at first it is healthy to change the landscape.

“Leaving home, even for a short time, only in the immediate area speeds up leaving work,” says Kirsi Ahola, docent of occupational health psychology.

Change is good for the brain. The brain needs a rhythm change, that is, it takes the thoughts from time to time somewhere else: to the park, to the beach, to the forest – or to the museum, now that it can be accessed again.

If leaving home is not possible, it would be a good idea to try to do something where work is completely forgotten.

“Few people can think of two things at the same time, so a concentration-intensive hobby or an engaging book can make work forgotten,” says Ahola.

The rhythm of everyday life is also needed because creativity suffers in a fierce work mode. According to Professor Minna Huotilainen, on holiday, instead, you may get ideas that require a little detachment.

“In the middle of a hurry, things are tried to be resolved quickly, while even in a calmer state of mind, you can get a broader perspective on work matters, which creates insights,” says Huotilainen.

On holiday, you may get ideas that require detachment from everyday circles.

6. Be merciful

Overstated exiting the space takes time. It is worth accepting.

If, after the first week, you are still not sleeping well and you are feeling overwhelmed during the day, you should actively start looking for ways that will calm you down and make you immerse yourself in the moment.

“If you always go to bed in the evening and your sleep doesn’t come, something is wrong,” says Minna Huotilainen.

According to Huotilainen, the mind and body are so closely connected that the mind begins to calm down if it forces the body to calm down.

“You can train yourself to be slow-paced.”

In the over-aroused state, the lizard brain, which regulates instinctive and primitive emotions, is active, allowing the mind to react vigilantly to all stimuli. Therefore, it is not worthwhile for a busy person to start their vacation by being too active.

7. Do not take a vacation

Man, who has scheduled their entire workday for their daily life may drift to complete their vacation as well.

However, according to surveys, for example, children do not need special holiday destinations or activities, but joint time with their parents.

If everyday life is full and stressful even in your free time, you should consider ways to ease it.

Nina Uusitalo, a specialist psychologist in neuropsychology, urges families with children to think about whether they could eat snacks from time to time or whether the children could be treated for a couple of holidays if the parents need to recover.

Or could you spend a summer day on the nearby beach eating snacks or otherwise relaxing? Can you share time with your spouse so that both get a moment just for themselves?

Any meaningful activity on vacation can take your thoughts away from the hustle and bustle.

8. Immerse yourself for a moment

Quality rest that is, there is no guarantee of a truly brain-stimulating rest, but everyone must find a suitable way to rest.

“It often happens that if you are really tired and stressed, you can easily use your mobile phone, for example, and fill your mind with everything other than everyday rush and stress,” says Mona Moisala.

This, he says, is not a long-lasting road. It does not teach the brain how to bring the mind to this moment and how to let go of everyday accomplishments.

For the brain, the best rest is not to lie on the couch. The brain rests when it is properly challenged. In this case, they are present in an instant and enter the flow state. Then the person forgets what is going on around him and the sense of time disappears.

According to Moisala, being in the moment can be an active activity or, for example, a moment of meditation on the beach by sensing the environment.

“It’s about getting the brain brought into the present state, even momentarily, instead of filling the brain with information about what should be done next or what has just been done. They are exactly the brain stressful things, ”says Moisala.

The constant blinking of the phone activates the nervous system, so it’s a good idea to be on vacation without a smartphone.

9. Keep fasting

Smart devices they are often accused of maintaining a constant state of alertness. However, this cannot be generalized, as you can even do relaxation exercises with smart devices.

However, browsing social media and consuming fast-paced entertainment can activate the nervous system and may not be the best way to lower alertness.

It’s good for a soda user to feel: if you’ve been on Instagram or Twitter for an hour, is it feeling calm and restful or restless and over-tuned?

An hour or two without a smartphone a day is not a bad idea if you need to calm down.

10. Meet people

Many there is now a huge need for interaction, believes Minna Huotilainen.

“We have big areas of the brain waiting for a message from other people,” Huotilainen says.

The lack of interaction over a longer period of time undermines well-being. Huotilainen urges people to meet each other in the summer, even if it seems difficult to leave the village at first.

“Man is a herd animal. Loneliness causes a state of deprivation just like the absence of a food. ”